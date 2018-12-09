2018 Christmas Home Tour homeowners, pictured from left, are Sandy Wallen, Wendy Morell, Linda Turner and Brittany Stoller. (Photo: Sara Wolf)

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island members and spouses celebrated the Christmas season Dec. 2 with a cocktail party at the Marco River home of President Sandy Wallen.

Wallen’s home was decorated lavishly for Christmas in blues, silvers and golds and the décor added sparkle to the evening.

Garden Club members present posed for a group photo with Wallen’s three blue-themed Christmas trees in the background.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m.

Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

