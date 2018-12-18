Newcomers welcomed six new members at the December luncheon. From left: Camilla Sawick, Kim Fisackerly, Penny Hoelzel, Joan DePaolis, Debbie Kelly, Audrey Snyder, Bridget Keator and Diane Comolli. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Newcomers sampled Marco Players’ production at December luncheon

From left: Beverly Dahlgren, Brian Phillip Stewart, Annie Rosemond, Linda Miner, Marlilyn Hilbert and Cindy Hile. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Newcomers met at Hideaway Beach Club for the monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed six new members to the club. Following a delicious lunch, the ladies were given a taste of the Marco Players’ production, “Four One-Act Plays” by Bruce Kane. They were thoroughly entertained as Cindy Hile and Marilyn Hilbert acted out a one-act comedy titled “Cindy and Julie,” which dealt with relationship humor.

Linda Miner and Annie Rosemond (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Cindy Hile and Marilyn Hilbert (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231. For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the second Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

