Social Scene: Newcomers December luncheon
Newcomers sampled Marco Players’ production at December luncheon
12.12.18
Newcomers met at Hideaway Beach Club for the monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed six new members to the club. Following a delicious lunch, the ladies were given a taste of the Marco Players’ production, “Four One-Act Plays” by Bruce Kane. They were thoroughly entertained as Cindy Hile and Marilyn Hilbert acted out a one-act comedy titled “Cindy and Julie,” which dealt with relationship humor.
For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231. For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the second Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/12/18/social-scene-newcomers-december-luncheon/2347440002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.