Social Scene: Santa and Marco Men's Club celebrate
12.13.18
Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon
A sold-out crowd enjoyed a luscious buffet lunch at the Hideaway Beach Club at the annual Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon. Steve Stefanides and Ray and Candy Seward hosted. Bonnie Bozzo, Pat Thawley and Rose Kraemer led the group in singing Christmas carols, and Santa made an appearance and helped the elves distribute the many door prizes to the lucky winners. A jolly, festive time was enjoyed by all.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2018/12/18/social-scene-santa-and-marco-mens-club-celebrate/2350781002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.