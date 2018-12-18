LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

12.13.18

Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon

A sold-out crowd enjoyed a luscious buffet lunch at the Hideaway Beach Club at the annual Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon. Steve Stefanides and Ray and Candy Seward hosted. Bonnie Bozzo, Pat Thawley and Rose Kraemer led the group in singing Christmas carols, and Santa made an appearance and helped the elves distribute the many door prizes to the lucky winners. A jolly, festive time was enjoyed by all. 

 

