Naughty or nice? Candy Seward, Ray Seward, Sharon Cook, Susie Walsh, Santa (Dave Walsh) and Kathryn Rogers. (Photo: Photo provided)

12.13.18

Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon

A sold-out crowd enjoyed a luscious buffet lunch at the Hideaway Beach Club at the annual Marco Men's Club Christmas luncheon. Steve Stefanides and Ray and Candy Seward hosted. Bonnie Bozzo, Pat Thawley and Rose Kraemer led the group in singing Christmas carols, and Santa made an appearance and helped the elves distribute the many door prizes to the lucky winners. A jolly, festive time was enjoyed by all.

Spreading holiday cheer are, seated: Rachel DeHanas, Ann Moore, Bob Marks, Sue Marks and Litha Berger; standing: Jack DeHanas, Steve Moore, Randle Grossman, Bonnie Bozzo, Al Bozzo and Jim Lane. (Photo: Photo provided)

Ed Crane, Ray Seward, MMC president Bill Rogers and Dave Walsh (Photo: Photo provided)

Larry Feissner, Guy D'Errico, Turk Tilev and John Superits (Photo: Photo provided)

