Toys were the focus of the Dec. 12 Marco Island Yacht Club Holiday Party, as members donated unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots. 

Santa was on hand to thank everyone who contributed the toys that overflowed the collection boxes.

Party goers enjoyed a special holiday meal and were entertained by Yacht Club members Linda and Alan Sandlin, who performed holiday songs and led a sing-a-long.

