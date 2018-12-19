The Marco Island Yacht Club collected Toys for Tots at its Holiday Party. Santa was on hand to thank everyone who donated. With Santa are the Yacht Club members who coordinated the drive, from left: Dwyn Von Bereghy, Vicki Bretthauer and Angela Holt. (Photo: Kathleen Douglas/Special to the Eagle)

Toys were the focus of the Dec. 12 Marco Island Yacht Club Holiday Party, as members donated unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots.

Yacht Club members Linda and Alan Sandlin entertained with a lively holiday music performance and sing-a-long. (Photo: Kathleen Douglas/Special to the Eagle)

Santa was on hand to thank everyone who contributed the toys that overflowed the collection boxes.

Party goers enjoyed a special holiday meal and were entertained by Yacht Club members Linda and Alan Sandlin, who performed holiday songs and led a sing-a-long.

