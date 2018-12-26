Social Scene: Kiwanis through the holidays
Kiwanis celebrate the season
On Dec. 9 the Kiwanis Club met for their annual Christmas Sing-a-Long, which is to benefit the Toys for Kids program. On Dec. 13, Kiwanis met for their night meeting at Mackle Park and enjoyed the annual gift exchange. On Dec. 19, several members of Kiwanis were at Manatee Elementary School to help distribute gifts to 700 children. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to give out the gifts and speak with each child.
