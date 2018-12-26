Kathleen Reynolds, Susie Walsh, Ed Crane, Cindy Crane, and Mary Bryan enjoy the sing-a-long. (Photo: Photo provided)

Kiwanis celebrate the season

On Dec. 9 the Kiwanis Club met for their annual Christmas Sing-a-Long, which is to benefit the Toys for Kids program. On Dec. 13, Kiwanis met for their night meeting at Mackle Park and enjoyed the annual gift exchange. On Dec. 19, several members of Kiwanis were at Manatee Elementary School to help distribute gifts to 700 children. Santa and Mrs. Claus were there to give out the gifts and speak with each child.

John Coff, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Marie Lynn McChesney. (Photo: Photo provided)

President, Preston Stiner; Membership chair, Diana Dohm; sponsor, John Coff; new members Lori Larkin and Helen Begley; and sponsor Kathleen Reynolds. (Photo: Photo provided)

Rob Reiley, Keely Stiner, Diana Dohm, and Preston Stiner help with the gifts. (Photo: Photo provided)

