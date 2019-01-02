Nathan and James Olsen at Camp Miles Winter Camp. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Boy Scouts earn merit badges at winter camp

Members of Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 attended Camp Miles Winter Camp over Christmas break. The scouts spent four nights at the Punta Gorda camp working on merit badges in sustainability, cooking, emergency preparedness, Indian lore and first-year camper. In all, the boys earned nine required merit badges toward their Eagle rank.

James Burns earning his cooking merit badge. (Photo: Photo provided)

James Olsen doing archery. (Photo: Photo provided)

Nathan Olsen, James Burns, James Olsen and Alejo Vallejo at Camp Miles Winter Camp. (Photo: Photo provided)

