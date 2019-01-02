Social Scene: Boy Scouts at winter camp
Marco Boy Scouts earn merit badges at winter camp
Members of Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 attended Camp Miles Winter Camp over Christmas break. The scouts spent four nights at the Punta Gorda camp working on merit badges in sustainability, cooking, emergency preparedness, Indian lore and first-year camper. In all, the boys earned nine required merit badges toward their Eagle rank.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/01/02/social-scene-boy-scouts-winter-camp/2464350002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.