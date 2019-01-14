Do you currently strive to be super human, always loving, kind, generous, giving? Do you demand this of yourself, in all of your relationships? Inside you may feel resentful, burnt out and unappreciated.

Depending on how nice you are, you might experience insomnia, depression, minor compulsions or phobias, resentment, nagging aches and pains, autoimmune problems or chronic infections.

I propose that in 2019, you be less nice.

Nice often includes the following: Don’t interrupt a person, even if they’re boring. Always compliment, don’t tell the truth. Text back within 15 minutes. Like everyone’s Facebook post even if you don’t.

Let the neighbor’s dog urinate and kill your lawn. Don’t say a word about her drinking. Don’t scold your son, even if he’s obnoxious and deserves it. Let your co-worker pile more on your desk, and take credit for it. Just say yes. Say yes to everything!

You’re nice right? Saying no or calling someone out is not nice.

I submit to you that I am not a nice person. I propose that in 2019, you be less nice as a method of improving your health and mental well-being. It’s a good resolution, and one that you can actually stick to.

Let’s go over the six startling benefits of not being nice.

You have more time

When you stop saying yes to doing things and going places that don’t bring you enjoyment, you regain precious time in your own schedule. Remember, people’s agenda are most important to them, but as they try to claim your time, once that time is spent by you, it’s literally gone forever.

You will have more energy

It’s liberating sometimes, especially when you are disconnecting from a situation, person, job or relationship that has been weighing on you for years. On the days that you feel overly tired, or spent, ask yourself, “What is on my agenda, or who am I meeting with today that is weighing me down?”

You will feel empowered

Have you ever wished your time was spent doing something different, but it was too late? You have the power to say yes or no, as well as the power to decide what to do with your time. It’s not infinite so spend it wisely. When you say no to someone else’s plan for you, you are simultaneously saying yes to your own plan.

You’ll feel less anxiety and sleep better

When you spend months in frustration mode, or ruminate, you figuratively chew something in your mind over and over. Every thought you have squirts out a chemical that locks you into “sympathetic” alarm. This blunts your parasympathetic nervous system, the ones that allow you to rest and digest.

You’ll develop stronger relationships

You’ll lose friends, you might become estranged from siblings so don’t be surprised. I’ve warned you. People don’t like to cut off from their source of help, their battering board, or their support system. Being less nice will ultimately translate to stronger relationships, as people will like you for who you are.

Your schedule becomes more reliable

Nice people have erratic schedules because they jump to it when others are in need. When you become ‘not nice’ and stop agreeing to someone’s sudden whim for you, or perceived emergency, your schedule suddenly becomes more reliable, decluttered and more efficient.

So, at this point let me ask you, can you be less nice this year?

Being warm, enthusiastic, upbeat, affirming and kind is important. I used to be a saint, but full disclosure … I’ve put down my crown! It’s exhausting. Go to suzycohen.com and sign up for my newsletter and I will send you everything you need to do, say and read in order to reclaim your life.

