Tales of world travel at January Newcomers' luncheon
01.09.19
Newcomers packed the Hideaway Beach Club Banquet Hall for their monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed several prospective and six new members to the club. President Donna Dubey thanked the Newcomers for their continued involvement in participating in the Christmas Island Style Street Parade. She delightfully announced that Newcomers had once again received an award for their participation. For 2018, Newcomers were awarded most original. She presented the award to Laura Geberth in thanks and recognition for her volunteer efforts.
Following a delicious lunch, the ladies were taken on a trip to faraway lands as Ken and Lil Bardon gave an in-depth presentation of their experiences sailing around the world on the Moonbeam. The ladies peppered the Bardons with questions following the presentation.
For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231.
For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.
