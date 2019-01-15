Tales of world travel at January Newcomers' luncheon

From left, Kim Merkl, Flo Toczik, Liz Knapp and Michele Senda. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

01.09.19

Newcomers packed the Hideaway Beach Club Banquet Hall for their monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed several prospective and six new members to the club. President Donna Dubey thanked the Newcomers for their continued involvement in participating in the Christmas Island Style Street Parade. She delightfully announced that Newcomers had once again received an award for their participation. For 2018, Newcomers were awarded most original. She presented the award to Laura Geberth in thanks and recognition for her volunteer efforts.

Newcomers welcomed six new members at their January luncheon. From left, Valerie Schmitt, Lisa Raymer, Doreen Herriman, Monna Hormel, Karen Arili, Peggy Dahlquist, Debbie Kelly and Camilla Sawick. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

From left, Guest speakers Lil and Ken Bardon with programs chair Linda Miner. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Following a delicious lunch, the ladies were taken on a trip to faraway lands as Ken and Lil Bardon gave an in-depth presentation of their experiences sailing around the world on the Moonbeam. The ladies peppered the Bardons with questions following the presentation.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231.

For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

President Donna Dubey presents Laura Geberth with the Newcomers’ Christmas Island Style Street Parade Most Original Award. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Newly engaged Fran Jorgensen shares her good news with those in attendance. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Kathryn Schulte wins a beautiful arrangement. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

Kecia Chronowski is all smiles after winning a $50 gift card. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Correspondent)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/01/15/social-scene-newcomers-captivated-tales-world-travel/2569493002/