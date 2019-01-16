Pam Cote, Charlotte Roman, Litha Berger, Susan Lamonica and Jane Demado discuss life on Tigertail Beach. (Photo: Photo provided)

01.09.18

Friends talk Tigertail

At Just Friends luncheon, Charlotte Roman presented part two of her talk on "The Magic of Tigertail." This talk concentrated on the birds and creatures that live in the tidal lagoon. Nine birthday ladies were presented with roses. President Rachel DeHanas's theme this year is "Friendship is the golden thread that ties all hearts together."

Chris Cody, Bev Novark, Jean King, Eileen Carlsen and Betty Richardson (Photo: Photo provided)

January birthday ladies are, seated: Erna Lovely, Bonnie Bozzo and Eileen Carlsen; standing: Billy Maine, Janet Dickens, Marsha Crawford, Anne Batte, Sandi Friend and Patti Fuenfinger. (Photo: Photo provided)

Madeline Moore, Marge Superits, Susie Walsh, Becca Scarborough, Pam Clune and Rose Kraemer (Photo: Photo provided)

