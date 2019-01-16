LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

 

01.09.18

Friends talk Tigertail

At Just Friends luncheon, Charlotte Roman presented part two of her talk on "The Magic of Tigertail." This talk concentrated on the birds and creatures that live in the tidal lagoon. Nine birthday ladies were presented with roses. President Rachel DeHanas's theme this year is "Friendship is the golden thread that ties all hearts together."

 

