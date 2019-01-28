01.16.18

The 2019 MCC Bridge, Commodore Deena Procopio, V/C Todd Whitney, Secretary Julie Whitney and Treasurer John Nevalus. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Marco Cruise Club celebrated its 42nd Annual Change of Watch and Commodore’s Ball at the Marco Island Yacht Club. The Marco Cruise Club has been part of island life since the late 1970s, shortly after the Deltona development days that set most of the island’s infrastructure.

From left, Patricia Marsh, Vivian Stiles, Commodore Deena Procopio and P/C Lynne Stiles. (Photo: Photo provided)

Members enjoyed sunset cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the verandah overlooking the beautiful Marco River and the Jolley Bridge, followed by dinner.

After dinner it was time for the change of watch ceremony, signifying a change of command from one commodore to the next along with a new bridge of officers. The ceremony saw outgoing Commodore Carol Bryant pass the burgee (or flag) to new Commodore Deena Procopio. The rest of the incoming bridge includes Vice Commodore Todd Whitney, Treasurer John Nevalus and Secretary Julie Whitney.

From left, Dr. Karen Booth, Donna Babb, Joanne Blaauboer, Sue and John Barnes. (Photo: Photo provided)

Procopio is the forth woman sworn in as commodore for the Cruise Club, following outgoing Carole Bryant 2018, Joan Kenney 2014 and Margie Hirschenberger in 2004-2005.

Information: marcocruiseclub.com.

From left, P/C Ed Booth, Dr. Karen Booth, and P/C Carol Bryant. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/01/28/social-scene-marco-cruise-club-celebrates-change-watch/2700388002/