The Jolley Roger Puzzle Club meets every Wednesday afternoon to discuss, dissect and otherwise chat about The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle. If tackling the Sunday puzzle is part of your regular routine and you would like to get together with people who share your hobby, call Lee at 394-1492 or Lynn at 609-678-0424 for meeting time and location.

Chess Clubs

Chess K-12 on Marco Island meets each Monday from 3 until 5 p.m. after school at the Marco Lutheran Church. All students are invited; free. Students are prepared for tournaments which will be on weekends and will be announced at the meetings. AAn adult class -- Chess on Marco Island -- meets same location each Monday mornings from 9 until to noon. Information: Wade Keller, 239-389-2525, wade.keller@yahoo.com.

Shell Club

Tuesdays through March 5 (except Christmas Day and New Years Day) The Marco Island Shell Club workshop will be held from 8:45 until 11:30 a.m. in Disseler Hall at the United Church of Marco, 320 N. Barfield Dr, Marco Island. You are invited to join us to craft beautiful Shell Art Items for sale at the Club’s annual Shell Show in March. Proceeds from these sales support Marine Science scholarships and other educational and conservation efforts. Information: www.marcoshellclub.com.

Sunrise Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets 7:30 a.m., every Tuesday at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Boulevard. Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with meeting following. Information: marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

Noontime Rotary Club

The Marco Noontime Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon, at DaVinci’s Restaurant Marco Walk Plaza, 599 S. Collier Blvd., for lunch and meeting. Anyone interested in Rotary should contact Lynne Minozzi at 239-248-6322.

Calusa Garden Club

Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and speakers begin at 1:15 p.m. the second Monday of the month, October through March, at the Fellowship Hall of Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield, Marco Island. Community members interested in gardening, floral design and environmental issues are welcome to attend and invited to join the group. Information: Jackie Purvis, 239-970-6644, or calusa.org.

Just Friends

Just Friends meets for lunch and socializing the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m., at United Church of Marco, 320 North Barfield. To become a member, you must have been a member in good standing of the Marco Island Newcomers for at least three years. President Rachel DeHanas. Membership information: Patty at 653-9229 or Trisha at 715-933-0883. Luncheon information, Dianne at 970-2037 or Mary Ann at 259-8446. Mail luncheon checks for $27 to Just Friends, P.O. Box 1685, Marco Island, 34146.

Members of SEA Gals and Just Friends toured the Whitehall mansion at the Henry Flagler Museum in Palm Beach. Built in 1902 It was the Flagler winter retreat. Henry Flagler founded Standard Oil and the Florida East Coast Railway. Heâ€™s considered the Father of Miami and Palm Beach. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Island Newcomers Club

Women meet for lunch, socializing and to learn about the local area, at 11:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Hideaway Beach Club, 333 Hideaway Circle North. Information: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick or visit marconewcomers.org; luncheon, Susan Wolfe at 239-970-2007.

Marco Island Men’s Club

The club meets at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at United Church of Marco Island, 320 N. Barfield Drive. MMC is open to residents of Marco Island, Goodland and the Isles of Capri. Information: Fred Stavola at pfstavola@aol.com or 239-389-1724 or marcomensclub.com.

Marco Island Woman’s Club

Marco Island Woman’s Club awards scholarships to graduating high school students, who live on Marco Island, and supports various local nonprofit organizations. The group meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of the month. To become a member, Christine Koppel at 856-906-4319 or go to marcowomansclub.com.

Democratic Women’s Club

The Democratic Women's Club of Marco meets from 5 until 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Rose Hall, Marco Island branch library, Marco Island. Our goal is to raise awareness of policy matters pertaining to all, and to encourage and support those qualified to seek elected office. We host monthly socials and coffees, as well as "Meet and Greets" for those running for public office. Contact DWCMarco@gmail.com for additional information."

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club have started their third year for current and former Rhode Islanders who enjoy getting together for a monthly drink/munchies/or dinner to reminisce about the old days and who they knew and where they came from. If you are feeling the need to connect with others from Rhody this is the group for you. Get-togethers November to May. Call Ann Sepe 401 632-6099 or Ann D'Onofrio 239 642-3940.

AAUW

American Association of University Women's Mission: Advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. The AAUW Marco Island Branch meets at 9 a.m., October through April, on the third Monday of the month at the United Church on Barfield Drive. Information: Durell Buzzini, director for membership, 207-745-4679.

Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron

Join members of the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron at the Captain’s Meeting (social hour), at CJ’s on the Bay, 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month. No need to own a boat or be a captain; just have an interest in boating and enjoying the beautiful waters around Marco Island. Introduce yourself to a member wearing a name tag and allow us to welcome you. Information: 239-393-0150, email JustUs8032@yahoo.com or visit MarcoIslandSailandPowerSquadron.org.

America’s Boating Club

America’s Boating Club-Marco Island, invites all to join members of the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron at the Captain's Meeting (social hour), at CJ's on the Bay, 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month. No need to own a boat or be a Captain; just an interest in boating and enjoying the beautiful waters of Marco Island. Introduce yourself to a member wearing a name tag and allow us to welcome you. Information: JustUs8032@Yahoo.com or 239-393-0150; www.MarcoBoatingClub.org.

SAMI

Sailing Association of Marco Island (SAMI) is the club for those people interested in sailing or just meeting others who share a love of sailing. We have day or overnight cruises planned throughout the year, participate in a yearly regatta, meet for dinner or hold potlucks, and have interesting speakers. We welcome new members. Check our website: samisailor.org. Membership contact is Laura Kolpack at 608-385-8123.

Marco Island Yacht Club

When you cross the Jolley Bridge entering Marco Island, the first thing you’ll see to the right of the bridge is the Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC). Members enjoy a full calendar of social and boating events, plus waterfront dining with the most spectacular views on the Island. We are currently welcoming new members. Check our website marcoislandyachtclub.net or call our membership director at 239-394-0199.

Marco Bay Yacht Club

Marco Bay Yacht Club is the oldest and most active yacht club on Marco Island with numerous cruise and social events a year. The club has boating events for both large and small vessels. There’s a club social at CJ’s on the Bay at 4:30 p.m. on the last Monday of the month. New potential members are always welcome. Come visit and see if this is the boating club for you. Information: Judy Sacher, Membership Chair, 239-777-4604 or Judy.Sacher@aol.com.

Sailing solo singles group

Marco Lutheran Church’s singles group meets on the fourth Sunday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. Join for refreshments, discussions, programs, projects and lots of good friendship and fun. Information: 394-0332.

K5MI Marco Island Amateur Radio Club

At 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at Joey D’s, 701 Bald Eagle Dr., Marco Island. All hams and others interested in amateur radio welcomed for good discussion on all amateur radio topics. Marco Hams currently monitor repeater 443.65 Mhz plus 5 Mhz offset PL 141.3 Hz and the repeater is used for lunch talk-in. Contact Jim K3AVR 239-595-6683 or Bob W1IZT 239-287-3272.

Great Decisions of Marco Island

The Naples Council on World Affairs (NCWA) offers a small group discussion program on a variety of international topics of interest to globally minded residents. The group meets for two hours once a week during the season (January through March) for a total of eight weeks. There is a reading book provided and videos are also available. Participants must be members of the NCWA and must sign up for the Great Decisions Program (see NCWA website for details). Information: George at 239-970-6644 or 610-710-5861.

Marco Island Writers

Marco Island Writers meets from 6 until 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, year round, at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace; Marco Island (Burrowing Owl Room). Free. All skill levels welcome. Joanne Tailele, President Joanne.tailele@gmail.com; marcoislandwritersinc@gmail.com or marcoislandwriters.com. Note: August meeting is 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.; no September meeting.

Safari Club International Marco Island

Come join the great benefits of Safari Club International. An organization dedicated to promote safe ethical hunting, fishing and safe firearms responsibility. Membership open to all. For information on meetings, events and upcoming fellowships for residence of Marco Island, email Gregory Cheek at cheekhouse@aol.com.

Great Books Discussion Group

The Great Books Discussion Group meets the second and fourth Monday of the month from 3-5 p.m. Excerpts from great literature, including short stories are read and discussed. Information: George at 239-970-6644 or 610-710-5861.

Marco Island French Club

If you enjoy meeting new friends and conversing in French, come join the Marco Island French Club. Relaxed and friendly atmosphere “en français!” The pot-luck breakfast get-togethers are held on the first Friday morning of the month, with members taking turns hosting the group in their home or condo. Information: Isabelle Adly at 239-963-8646.

Civil Air Patrol

Marco Island Senior Squadron meets 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays in the CAP Hangar at Marco Island Executive Airport at the end of Mainsail Dr., off Collier Blvd. South (State Road 951). First Lt. Robert G. Boone, Squadron Commander, at 239-389-1273. Information: marcoislandcap.org.

American Legion Post 404

If you are a wartime veteran or current Legion member and are interested in joining, contact Bill Horton at 239-642-8928 or Lee Rubenstein at 239-564-9894. Meetings are held at 11 a.m., on the third Tuesday of each month at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd. Marco Island; all veterans are welcome.

Marco Island Foundation for the Arts

Incorporated in 2003, the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is a charitable non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization that strives to brig literary, visual and performing arts events to the Marco Island community. Board meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month. Interested persons are welcome to attend. Information: 239-389-0280 or www.marcoislandfoundation.org.

Marco Island War Veterans

Meets the second Tuesday, at the Mutual of Omaha Bank on San Marco Road at 7 p.m. at the rear entrance to the bank. The group sells U.S.-made flags of all types at wholesale prices using proceeds for veterans’ relief and welfare. New male and female veterans who served in combat areas are needed. Transfers are accepted from other Posts. Contact Dave Gardner at 239-289-5862.

Marco Island Lions Club

Meetings held the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 4335 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. Information: David Gardner, 239-289-5862. Club is not active in July, August and September.

Shrine Club

The Marco Island Shrine meets every Friday at 11:30 a.m. for fun and fellowship. All Masons and Shriners are welcome. Call for location. Information: Bob Bacon at 239-398-9957.

Daughters of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 at Hideaway Beach Club. Visiting and prospective member are welcome. Information, Karen Lombardi at 239-394-0028.

Sons of the American Revolution

Chapter meets the second Thursday of each month, October through May, at 11:30 a.m. at The Tiburon Golf Club in North Naples. Visiting Compatriots and prospective members are welcome. Information: email NaplesSAR@gmail.com or call Ed Lary, Chapter Registrar, at 239-732-7280.

Sons & Daughters of Erin

Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at San Marco Catholic Church Parrish, 851 San Marco Road. Information: Kathleen Reynolds, 239-394-0220.

La Mesa Española

La Mesa Espanola meets Wednesdays (November through April) 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Stonewall’s for coffee and conversation in Spanish. The group also sponsors films, social events, and a reading group. For more information, contact Ted Eismeier tjeismeier@gmail.com.

Marco Island Paddlers Association

Marco Island Paddlers Association Inc. (MIPA) is a nonprofit association for people interested in Kayak, SUP or Canoe paddling in the broader Marco Island Area. MIPA host group paddles, training sessions, and paddle related meetings and events. Information: email mi.paddlers.assoc@gmail.comor visit meetup.com/Marco-Island-Paddling-Association/.

Scuba Marco Dive Club

The scuba Marco Dive Club meets at 7 p.m., the last Thursday of each month at the dive shop, 1141 Bald Eagle Drive. The club shares dive stories, meets new dive buddies and has guest speakers on occasion. Information: 239-389-7889 or email info@scubamarco.com.

A robust group of Italian American Society members braved the cooler nighttime temperatures to start their 'Twilight Bocce' for the season on Friday night at Mackle Park. Twilight Bocce is a drop-in venue for the membership and teams are chosen on a first come basis. Any adult twenty-one years of age or over and who is of Italian lineage either by direct ancestry or by marriage is eligible for membership. Information: Ralph Madonna, 239 970-2032 or Ann D'Onofrio, 239 642-3940. (Photo: Photo provided)

Italian American Society

The Italian American Society of Marco Island holds their monthly meeting at Mackle Park's Community Center on the first Wednesday of each month through April. Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and so much more. For more information visit iasmi@org or call Ralph Madonna, 239-970-2032 or Ann D'Onofrio 239-642-3940.

Car Guys Breakfast

First Saturday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Sand Bar, 826 E Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Details call Keith Pershing 239-394-1887.

Marco Island Corvette and Muscle Car Club

Corvette and classic muscle cars gather every Friday at 8 p.m. in the Marco Town Center parking. All Corvettes and muscle cars are welcome. The club also hosts a weekly Saturday morning car cruise (10 a.m. until 1 p.m.) at the Marco Island Lutheran Church located on 525 N Collier Blvd. Information: marcoislandcorvettes.com.

Antique Automobile Club of America

The Naples-Marco Island Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America is now meeting at 7 p.m. every third Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Naples, 388 First Avenue South, Naples. Information: 239-642-0147 or naplesmarcoaaca.org.

Marco Cruise Club

The club extends a welcome to fellow boaters with large or smaller boats. Marco Cruise Club was founded in December 1975 and is the one of the oldest boating clubs on the island. General membership meetings are held at 7 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Mutual of Omaha Bank on San Marco and Barfield Drive. Boating enthusiasts are welcome to join. Information: marcocruiseclub.com or Neil Blaauboer at 642-8493.

Marco Island Road Runners

The Marco Island Road Runners Club meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Mackle Park. All running levels are welcomed. Find us on Facebook at Marco Island Road Runners or email Scott@ scotthicks11@gmail.com.

MIMYC

The MIMYC sails Sundays from 2 until 4 p.m. at Mackle Park. The MIMYC has been in existence since 2008 and host the Annual Marco Island RC Laser Championships the first weekend of March. Information: 239-642-1825.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island meets every Thursday (except for the second Thursday) at 7 a.m. for breakfast and meeting at Stonewalls, 551 S. Collier Blvd. The club is having a night meeting at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Mackle. Information: President Preston Stiner, 682-8070.

Toastmasters Club

Meetings are every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial Bank, 645 East Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. Everyone is welcomed. Contact: Chris Pritchard, colliertoastmasters@gmail.com or visit 1126118.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Marco Wine Tasting Group

Club’s purpose is tasting wines and meeting new friends. This is not for profit and is noncommercial. If interested, call Carol Martin 239-784-3025 for details.

Civitan Club

Civitan International is an organization of volunteer service clubs around the world, dedicated to helping the needs of their communities with an emphasis on intellectually/developmentally disabled people. The Marco Island Civitan Club meets the first Thursday of the month at Noon at Margarita’s Restaurant plus social/educational gatherings. The Naples Civitan Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at Perkins Restaurant on Pine Ridge Rd. at 5:30 p.m. and social/educational ones at flexible dates. For information call 239-774-2623 or e-mail swflcivitan@gmail.com. Visit civitan.org to lear about the Civitan International Research Center."

Island Knitters

All knitters are welcome, expert to novice, every Wednesday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Mackle Park. Join us to share your stitches and your stories. Free of charge, walk-ins welcome. Parks and Recreation Department, Frank E. Mackle Community Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace Marco Island. Information: 239-642-0575, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Marco Association of Condominiums (MAC)

MAC meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Marco Island Historical Society’s Rose Hall (across the street from the library). Information: 239-394-3222 or mac-online.org for a listing of topics and speakers at upcoming meetings.

Marco Meetup Group

The group is a social activities club for adult couples and singles. There are no dues or fees. Information: 239-595-4661 or curt.dixon@yahoo.com.

Southwest Florida Ski and Travel Club

Snow skiing in Southwest Florida? Join fellow skiers and snowboarders for updates on our upcoming ski, non-ski trips and social activities. Business meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month; 6:30 p.m. at the Parrot Room at Gulf Coast Inn; 2555 Tamiami Trail N. (Route 41); Naples. Information: naplesskiclub.com or 239-839-3711.

Alpha Chi Omega AXO alumni monthly luncheons

The Alpha Chi Omega Alumni Chapter is open to alumnae of Alpha Chi Omega chapters across the country. Call Donna at 239-594-9401 or emaildeltapidelta.axo@gmail.com.

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae

Kappa Alpha Theta Alumnae Chapter hosts a lunch bunch on the second Monday of each month from May to October at different local restaurants. Information: Pat Morton, 239-213-0474 or mortonsel@comcast.net.

Gourmet Stud Muffins

The Gourmet Stud Muffins is a men’s social club committed to the cooking and enjoyment of food: the history, preparation and eating. The group hosts regular events at a member’s house. Each member hosts at least one event a year. Participants contribute to purchase the food and help with preparation, sharing recipes, learning new cooking skills and ultimately enjoy a meal together. Information: Bruce Novark at bnovark@comcast.net.

