Photos: Point & Shoot, January 2019
Jim Matiya writes, "each new day is a new beginning. How you decide to make decisions about your life begins today." Photo by Jim Matiya
The photographer is a student at Estero Hight School. Photo by Alexys Leishman
Maxine Saul of Bonita Springs took this photo of robins nesting. Photo by Maxine Saul
Tom Hecht of Marco Island entitled this photo "Hurry back mom, we're hungry." Photo by Tom Hecht
Steve Rimar of Estero writes, "a Monarch Butterfly just emerged from itâ€™s Chrysalis to start a new life." Photo by Steve Rimar
A member of the hibiscus family, native to warm environments. Photo by Donna Chesney
The photographer is a student at Estero Hight School. Photo by Carter Anderson
Sunrise on Marco Island. Photo by Eliot Huxley
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills. 

    January submissions fall under the theme of “New Beginnings.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? The theme for February is “Loving Life.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family

     

