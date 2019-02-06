01.30.19

The San Marco Council of Catholic Women (SMCCW) proudly presented its 40th’Fashion Show to a sellout crowd of over 300 attendees. This year’s theme was “All Decked Out – A Fashion Cruise,” where the Hall of San Marco Catholic Church was transformed depicting a huge illuminated cruise ship on stage. Guests were entertained by Rosetta Stone with a gourmet lunch catered by Frisco’s. SMCCW members modeled fashions for casual cruise wear provided by Beach Daisy and Patchington’s, and for formal wear by, Kay’s on the Beach. Kay Folsom of Kays on the Beach was honored for her insight on founding this Fashion Show over 40 years ago. Folsom claims her enthusiasm, faith, love of life, people and fashion are the key and heart of all she does.

