Marianne Foley, Calusa Garden Club scholarship chairperson, recently announced that applications are now being accepted for summer camp scholarships and college scholarship.

Calusa Garden Club, an association of people interested in horticulture, ecology, flower art, and the environment, awards two nature camp camperships for elementary school students and one scholarship of $1,000 to a high school senior residing on Marco Island. Students must apply and receive a recommendation from their school counselor or other sponsor.

Marianne Foley, Calusa Garden Club scholarship chair, Madeline Grucci, 2018 college scholarship recipient, and Madeline’s father Kyle Grucci. (Photo: Photo provided)

Wekiva Youth Camp is a co-educational summer overnight nature camp for students in grades three through eight sponsored by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. The one-week camp is held during June and July at Wekiwa Springs State Park, about 20 miles north of Orlando.

Wekiva Youth Camp’s purpose is to instill in Florida youth a love and respect for Florida nature through nature study, conservation and protection of our environment. Wekiva Youth Camp is accredited by the American Camp Association.

Calusa Garden Club sponsors the camp tuition for two fifth-grade students; transportation is the responsibility of the students.

Interested parents or students may obtain an application on the Calusa Garden Club website, calusa.org., or by contacting Marianne Foley by Email at jjmfoley@aol.com or by telephone at 508-479-7550. Applications are due by March 1.

Calusa Garden Club’s $1,000 college scholarship is offered to one graduating high school student residing on Marco Island to assist with the costs of the student’s higher education. Criteria for qualifying for the scholarship include a student’s demonstrated interest in horticulture, conservation, botany, biology, or the environment. Applications are available on the Calusa Garden Club website, calusa.org, and from Marianne Foley, who may be contacted by email at jjmfoley@aol.com or by telephone at 508-479-7550. Applications are due by March 1.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors to our programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com or on the club’s website, calusa.org.

