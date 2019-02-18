Photos: Marco Island Art Center Gala, 2019
Past president Rosemary Wick and Mike Wick, left, dance, along with honorees John and Emily James. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Executive director Hyla Crane pitches for the audience's generosity in a "cash call." The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Past president Ken Stroud, left, with Bruce and Monica Noel, and Lisa Hammond. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Auctioneer Kevin Benson sells a bottle of pricey wine shown by Kim Porter's daughter Caroline. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Artist JoAnn Sanborn checks her silent auction bid. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Auctioneer Kevin Benson takes bids on a gourmet culinary excursion to New Orleans. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Auctioneer Kevin Benson takes bids on a gourmet culinary excursion to New Orleans. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Gala chair Kim Porter, left, watches as executive director Hyla Crane unwraps her gift painting, created by Nancy Falciani, center. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Gala honorees John and Emily James make some remarks. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Gala chair Kim Porter, center, talks with guests. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Bob Genirs and Corinne Sloan, left, dance, along with honorees John and Emily James. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Server Abigail passes out Folktale sparkling rose, from the gala's featured winery. The Marco Island Cdenter for the Arts held "Celebrate Art by the Sea," their annual gala, Saturday evening at the Island Country Club. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
    Saturday evening, members and supporters of the Marco Island Center for the Arts held their annual gala.

    Titled “Celebrate Art by the Sea,” the event filled the dining room at the Island Country Club, and along with painting and visual arts for which the Art Center is known, celebrated the art of giving.

    The 180 patrons bid on live auction items including a culinary tour of New Orleans, and a New York entertainment excursion including airfare, show tickets, and accommodations at the Grand Hyatt. The one painting offered in the live auction was painted by Emily James, who with her husband John, the center’s treasurer, went for a winning bid of $5,000.

    An additional 19 paintings by Marco Island artists were auctioned off, by well-known names including Inez Hudson, Jo-Ann Sanborn, Betty Newman, Edythe Newbourne, Judith Chinski and Karen Swanker. The works of art were joined by auction lots of wine from featured vintner Folktale Winery & Vineyards in Carmel, California, which also provided the sparkling rosé with which each guest was greeted as they entered.

    Gala chairman Kimberly Korb Porter presented a painting by Nancy Falciani, just painted during the “wet paint live” event held earlier in the week, to Art Center executive director Hyla Crane, in recognition of her five years running the organization. Crane, in turn, lauded Porter for the vision she brought to the gala, with runners matching the auctioned paintings decorating each table in the ICC dining room, and the enormous amount of work Porter did to pull it all together.

    Marco Island attorney Bill Morris served as master of ceremonies, and Kevin Benson of Vero Beach was the evening’s auctioneer. The guests dined on Black Angus beef tenderloin and butterflied jumbo shrimp, after a citrus salad whose arrangement was art in itself, and before a dessert that appeared to be sculpture, with an edible marble chocolate nautilus shell surrounded by multi-colored sorbets.

    After the live auction, Crane took the microphone for the “fund a need,” in which supporters gave cash without a prize to bid for. Built in 1980 and added onto in four “chunks,” she said the center’s building needs work, with Hurricane Irma damage revealing additional issues. In addition, she said, “we envision lighting to enhance performances and musical concerts,” modern audio-visual equipment, “in short, a gallery space you can be proud of.”

    Next year will mark 50 years since the founding of what was then known as the Art League, incorporated on April 15, 1969, and plans are already in the works.

    The Marco Island Center for the Arts has a full slate of shows, concerts, lessons and workshops. For more information, visit the center at 1010 Winterberry Drive, call 239-394-4221, or go online to www.marcoislandart.org.

     

     

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/18/art-sea-arts-center-holds-gala-island-country-club/2904326002/