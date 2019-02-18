Girls swirl as they enjoy a conga line at the dance. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Moms often use the term "cuteness overload" in Facebook posts of their kids, but TBT, it doesn't get much cuter than dads dancing the night away with their pre-teen daughters.

This was (once again) adorably evident when the Greater Marco Family YMCA put on its annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

It was a night of pride for the dads and prettiness for their little ones, with everyone dressed appropriately for the evening.

As usual, DJ was Anthony DeLucia (aka Steve Reynolds), the Y's community relations manager. He blended kid pop and slower numbers with rousing songs like "YMCA" and others, and by the time the frenetic two hours or so were over, the little ones were ready to be transported home again to dreamland.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter and Instagram at @YMCAMarco, or on Facebook at @marcoymca.

Sometimes, dads like Karl Shean have to do a double up on the floor, such as with daughters Ella, left, and Emma. (Photo11: Photo provided)

A slower number enables some extra dad daughter bonding. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Steve Conner and daughter Emerson move to the music. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Memo Vatansever dances with daughter Ayla. (Photo11: Photo provided)

One dad coordinates a group effort. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/18/dads-and-daughters-enjoy-annual-y-dance/2904090002/