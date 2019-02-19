02.13.19

Eileen Carlsen, Pam Molander, Audrey Calzone, Pat Dugas, Marilyn Kostelnik and Polly Lally have happy hearts. (Photo11: Photo provided)

The room was a sea of red and pink at the Just Friends February luncheon. The tables were topped with red table cloths adorned with hearts of many sizes. and most members were decked out in red. Three birthday ladies were presented with roses. Casual Connection of Naples presented a fashion. Love was truly felt by all.

Birthday girls Pat Warrener, Cindy Crane and Joyce Kaelin. Member co-chairs Trisha Pease and Patty Larkin with president Rachel DeHanas look on. (Photo11: Phot oprovided)

Selling & buying 50/50 tickets are Charlene Winter, Chris Cody, Janet Dickens, Pat Hagedorn and Billie Maine. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Feeling blessed are, seated: Sue Stone and Jo Baille; standing: Sue Winje, Barb Markel, Linda Turner, Diane Rouse, Pat Warrener and Marsha Crawford. (Photo11: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/19/social-scene-just-friends-celebrate-love-fashion/2915919002/