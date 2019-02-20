Calusa Garden Club’s February activities reported
On Monday, Feb. 11, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island met at Wesley United Methodist Church.
President Sandy Wallen presided over the business meeting, at which new member Margie Bruckman was inducted to the club by presentation of a certificate, the club membership book and calendar, her official name tag, and a rose.
Recent Garden Club activities discussed at the meeting were the refurbishment of the area around the sign of Marco Island Academy and tours of the Butterfly Garden at Calusa Park.
Speakers at the meeting were Sue Oldershaw, 40-year gardener on Marco Island, and Donna Kay, master gardener, who spoke on the best plants for our Marco Island landscapes and best practices for controlling pests, fertilizing and watering our landscapes.
Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.
Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.
