02.17.19

Co-chairs Candy Seward and Sharon Cook, with assistance from Ray Seward and Dennis Smith, out did themselves at the black tie optional Marco Men's Club Sweetheart Ball held at the Island Country. Center pieces were candles and crystals suspended from gold painted branches. On each table was a favor for each lady; individual rose buds and greens in gold flowered bud vases.

The buffet menu included a salad bar, hot station, carving station and dessert bar. The Joe Marino Band provided the dancing entertainment and the dance floor was "rockin" all evening. A fabulous time was had by all; it was truly a night to remember.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/20/social-scene-marco-mens-club-sweetheart-ball/2931184002/