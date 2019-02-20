Photos: Marco Mens Club, Sweetheart Ball, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fun on the dance floor! Madeline Zorzi, Karen Oldenburg, Betsy Zinner, Candy Seward, Sharon Cook and MaryAnn Cassidy
Fun on the dance floor! Madeline Zorzi, Karen Oldenburg, Betsy Zinner, Candy Seward, Sharon Cook and MaryAnn Cassidy Photo provided
Fullscreen
Such dapper looking gentlemen: Randle Grossman, Jerry Defibaugh, Jeff Dywan, Ed Crane, Bill Rogers, Dave Walsh and Silky Sullivan.
Such dapper looking gentlemen: Randle Grossman, Jerry Defibaugh, Jeff Dywan, Ed Crane, Bill Rogers, Dave Walsh and Silky Sullivan. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Tablemates Helen McCullough, Susanne Grossman, Cathy Mendygraw, Cindy Crane, Linda Lollander, Susie Walsh and MaryAnn Cassidy.
Tablemates Helen McCullough, Susanne Grossman, Cathy Mendygraw, Cindy Crane, Linda Lollander, Susie Walsh and MaryAnn Cassidy. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Debbie and Bill Schroeder, Jackie Dywan, Candy Seward and Bill Rogers like to party.
Debbie and Bill Schroeder, Jackie Dywan, Candy Seward and Bill Rogers like to party. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Dave Brink, Ray Seward, Dave Walsh and Dennis Smith are ready for a fun evening.
Dave Brink, Ray Seward, Dave Walsh and Dennis Smith are ready for a fun evening. Phot provided
Fullscreen
Taking a break from the dance floor are Tony Wolfe, Dan Wolfe, Ray Seward andTom Kraemer.
Taking a break from the dance floor are Tony Wolfe, Dan Wolfe, Ray Seward andTom Kraemer. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Dave and Pam Brink and Don and Betsy Zinner always enjoy being together.
Dave and Pam Brink and Don and Betsy Zinner always enjoy being together. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Bob and Cindy MacQuarrie
Bob and Cindy MacQuarrie Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    02.17.19

    Co-chairs Candy Seward and Sharon Cook, with assistance from Ray Seward and Dennis Smith, out did themselves at the black tie optional Marco Men's Club Sweetheart Ball held at the Island Country. Center pieces were candles and crystals suspended from gold painted branches. On each table was a favor for each lady; individual rose buds and greens in gold flowered bud vases.

    The buffet menu included a salad bar, hot station, carving station and dessert bar. The Joe Marino Band provided the dancing entertainment and the dance floor was "rockin" all evening. A fabulous time was had by all; it was truly a night to remember.

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/20/social-scene-marco-mens-club-sweetheart-ball/2931184002/