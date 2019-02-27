From left, President Donna Dubey, guest speaker Martin Becker and program chair Linda Miner. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

02.13.19

Newcomers packed the Hideaway Beach Club Banquet Hall for their monthly luncheon. President Donna Dubey opened expressing, “Love is in the air and that includes girlfriend love. Our luncheons and activities are filled with fun, friends, and laughter. You can just feel the love that comes from friends just being friends.”

Newcomers officially welcomed eight new members at their February luncheon. From left, Camilla Sawick, Debbie Kelly, Mercedes Fabregas, Kim Hillyer, Colette Lasfargues, Ginger Miller, Susan Taylor, Julie Moore, Patricia Thoele and Connie Soron. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

The ladies welcomed 15 prospective members and eight new members to the club. Following a delicious lunch, Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach Martin Becker shared his personal journey of not only losing weight but keeping it off for five years. “The key to losing weight and keeping it off is ILC, and it’s real and readily available to everyone. What is ILC? It’s intensive lifestyle change,” explained Becker.

The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

Guest speaker Martin Becker encourages the ladies to create lasting changes in their nutrition, physical activity, sleep habits, and emotional well-being. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231.

For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

