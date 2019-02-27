: Learning stations along the boardwalk presented information about Tigertail (Photo: Linda Colombo/Special to the Eagle)

Area residents and visitors were recently treated to "Discover Tigertail," where many mysteries of this unique park were uncovered. Hosted by Friends of Tigertail, eight learning stations provided information about the natural fauna and flora that inhabit the area, as well as the Conservancy hospital that cares for local sick and injured animals. Children decorated pails to use on a scavenger hunt, and adults filled out a questionnaire with information learned at each station, receiving a prize for their efforts. There were interactive activities on the beach, as participants were able to see the resident osprey family in their nest close-up through a scope and try their hand at using a seining net to catch some of the small animals and fish in the lagoon.

Jean Hartman from the Conservancy describes local animals. (Photo: Allie Delventhal/Special to the Eagle)

Judy Morgan provides information about natural vegetation. (Photo: Allie Delventhal/Special to the Eagle)

Tigertail Beach is more than a place to sunbathe, it's a tidal lagoon and home to unusual birds, fish, shells, turtles and plants. Children and adult participants came away with expanded knowledge about the park, while having a fun morning.

With a mission to educate, preserve and protect the park, Friends of Tigertail hosts several activities throughout the year, as well as sponsoring students at the Conservancy summer camp. Their next event will be on Saturday morning, April 13, as they join with the county's "Keep Collier Beautiful/Bay Days" initiative, hosting a beach clean-up to celebrate Earth Day.

To learn more about the group, visit their website at www.FriendsofTigertail.com or their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

