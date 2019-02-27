Social Scene: Sportsfishing Club celebrates Febrewfest
02.20.19
Over 140 Marco Sportsfishing Club members enjoyed an authentic German feast at Sarazin Park. Catered by Peppers Deli in Naples, the Febrewfest buffet included bread, red cabbage, sauerkraut, spaetzle, potatoes, brats and a specialty chicken. Beer flowed and German music filled the air. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/02/27/social-scene-sportsfishing-club-celebrates-febrewfest/3009932002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.