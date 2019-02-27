Always having fun are Linda Keyes, Pat Walsh, Betsy Wohltman, Dottie Daniels, Diane Perino, Susie Walsh, Sue Jones and Pat Ardiciacono. (Photo: Photo provided)

02.20.19

Over 140 Marco Sportsfishing Club members enjoyed an authentic German feast at Sarazin Park. Catered by Peppers Deli in Naples, the Febrewfest buffet included bread, red cabbage, sauerkraut, spaetzle, potatoes, brats and a specialty chicken. Beer flowed and German music filled the air. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

Serving the cookies are Bobbie Ordejia, Virginia Buingle, John Rafes, Sandi Friend, Pat Arcidiacono and Tom Moran. (Photo: Photo provided)

Phil and Marilyn Kostelnik, Nancy and Jim Tessmer, Jo and Doug Bailey (Photo: Photo provided)

Dave and Susie Walsh and Dale Rod are ready for Febrewfest. (Photo: Photo provided)

