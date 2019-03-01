02.25.19

Murder mystery cast members are Annette Mennella, Rachel DeHanas, Cindy Crane, Lynn Tuttle, Trish Pease, Susie Walsh, Cindy MacQuarrie, Linda Sobelewski and Bonnie Bozzo. (Photo: Photo provided)

A pasta and passion murder mystery at La Speranza Ristorante (aka La Tavola) was enjoyed by 50 members of Just Friends. Partaking of a delicious Italian the diners put their talents together into solving the murder of La Speranza owner, Pietro "Pepi" Roni. Throughout the meal the cast members presented alibis and clues to the murder. After all the clues were presented each table worked as a team to solve the murder of poor Pepi! The winning table members each won a bottle of vintage wine from the Scarfazzi winery. Bonnie Bozzo wrote and directed the play.

Father Alfredo (Linda Sobelewski) blesses the food and patrons at LaSperanza Ristorante; with Litha Berger, Pat Hagedorn, Hildie Keyes, Rose Kraemer and RuthLee DeVaughn. (Photo: Photo provided)

Murder mystery diners. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/01/social-scene-just-friends-solve-murder-mystery/3028099002/