Social Scene: Just Friends solve murder mystery
02.25.19
A pasta and passion murder mystery at La Speranza Ristorante (aka La Tavola) was enjoyed by 50 members of Just Friends. Partaking of a delicious Italian the diners put their talents together into solving the murder of La Speranza owner, Pietro "Pepi" Roni. Throughout the meal the cast members presented alibis and clues to the murder. After all the clues were presented each table worked as a team to solve the murder of poor Pepi! The winning table members each won a bottle of vintage wine from the Scarfazzi winery. Bonnie Bozzo wrote and directed the play.
