02.21.19

From left, Vice Commodore Todd Whitney, Commodore Deena Procopio, Ed and Ginny Bauersfeld, Joyce and Rober Madaio. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Cruise Club held a pig roast at Sarazen Park with over 50 hungry cruisers, each brought a special dish to share. Vice Commodore Todd Whitney challenged boaters’ nautical skills with an impromptu quiz which brought about lots of questions and laughs. Charles Schwalje was the winner answering all the questions correctly. The pig roast was a big hit. Cruisers enjoyed great food, cocktails and the beautiful Marco weather.

MCC currently offers membership to boating enthusiasts. For more information visit marcocruiseclub.com or call Neil Blaauboer 239-642-8493

Betty Nevalus, Millie Renkavinsky, Sue and John Barnes, Peter Procopio, John Nevalus, Anne Eisen and Dianne Orfus. (Photo: Photo provided)

The winner of the nautical quiz, Carol and Charles Schwalje with Todd Whitney. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/01/social-scene-mcc-enjoys-pig-roast/3027751002/