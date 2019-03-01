Social Scene: MCC enjoys pig roast
02.21.19
Marco Cruise Club held a pig roast at Sarazen Park with over 50 hungry cruisers, each brought a special dish to share. Vice Commodore Todd Whitney challenged boaters’ nautical skills with an impromptu quiz which brought about lots of questions and laughs. Charles Schwalje was the winner answering all the questions correctly. The pig roast was a big hit. Cruisers enjoyed great food, cocktails and the beautiful Marco weather.
MCC currently offers membership to boating enthusiasts. For more information visit marcocruiseclub.com or call Neil Blaauboer 239-642-8493
