Troy Stewart at one of his favorite spots. His mother, Susan, writes: “He recently moved to Key West however, before he left he had to go one more time to the waters around Marco Island.”
This photo was taken by Maggie Keith, a student at Estero High School.
Shot on Fort Myers Beach; flying high racing to the sunset.
Under the watchful eyes of Marco Police Officer Ryan Montgomery; submitted by his mother Carolyn Montgomery.
Sherry Magirl writes, “This was taken on beautiful Barefoot Beach after these two just got engaged. Nothing Better!”
This photo was taken by Sydney Keller, a student at Estero High School.
Debra Kewley of Marco Island writes: “My sister, from Minnesota, loving the pelicans at Caxambas Park.
This photo was taken by Alexys Leishman, a student at Estero High School.
White pelicans, relaxing.
This photo is entitled “Casey and Meshie.”
This photo was taken by Mikalyn Peterson, a student at Estero High School.
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    February submissions fall under the theme of “Loving Life.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the theme for March is “Green With Envy.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

