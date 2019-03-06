Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

February submissions fall under the theme of “Loving Life.”

Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the theme for March is “Green With Envy.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

Point & Shoot theme tracker

January / New Beginnings

February / Loving Life

March / Green With Envy

April / April Showers

May / Black & White All Over

June / Street Photography

July / Fun In The Sun

August / Back To School

September / Only Natural

October / Beautiful Blur

November / Let’s Eat

December / Family

