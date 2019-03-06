03.03.19

Sons & Daughters of Erin held a parade Sunday on Marco Island. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin held their annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Hooley on Sunday. The parade started at NCH Health Center and went down Bald Eagle to Veterans Community Park where folks gathered to celebrate. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17.

The Lions Club entry in the parade. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

One of the parade's performers. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

Emma Pratus enjoys the parade. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

Collier County Commissioner Donna Fialia, passenger seat, and Sons & Daughter of Erin's Kathleen Reynolds, back center. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

The Newcomers march in the parade. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

From left, Roxanne Shadrick, Samantha Shadrick, Mason Stitchcomb, Savanna Purcell and Jade Purcell. (Photo: Glenn Walton/Special to the Eagle)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/06/social-scene-st-patricks-parade-and-hooley/3080704002/