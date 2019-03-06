Social Scene: St. Patrick's Parade and Hooley
03.03.19
Southwest Florida Sons & Daughters of Erin held their annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Hooley on Sunday. The parade started at NCH Health Center and went down Bald Eagle to Veterans Community Park where folks gathered to celebrate. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17.
