03.05.19

Marco Island Yacht Club members came dressed in their best Mardi Gras attire. From left, Judi Hughes, Mary Harris and Jay Hughes. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Marco Island Yacht Club held an authentic Mardi Gras carnival celebration, complete with music, dancing and a parade of costumed participants.

The event was organized by Yacht Club member Kathy Hershberger, who was born and raised in New Orleans not far from the French Quarter, and her husband Roy.

The Yacht Club was turned into a Bourbon Street carnival scene with decorations and beads everywhere the eye could see. The Happy Jazz Band led revelers as they strutted along the dance floor.

Chef Bob Aylwin served up special Louisiana cuisine such as shrimp Creole, red beans and rice, Cajun brisket and a traditional New Orleans “King Cake.”

Following dinner, the fun continued with dancing to the music of DJ Steve Reynolds.

Yacht Club members Linda and Alan Sandlin won extra beads and top prize for their Mardi Gras '70s look costumes. (Photo: Photo provided)

Yacht Club Mardi Gras partygoers enjoyed a Louisiana cuisine of shrimp, red beans and rice, brisket and a traditional New Orleans “King Cake.” From left, Henry Stanley, Linda Marr, Jim McKeown, Jim Marr, Lauri Kalanges, Mary McKeown, Sandy and Bill Wallen (Photo: Photo provided)

Tom Krepelka (bride) and Dalia Krepelka (groom) joined the Mardi Gras fun at the Marco Island Yacht Club. (Photo: Photo provided)

Just like on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Tom Jobe greeted Mardi Gras participants from the balcony. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marco Island Yacht Club Members Kathy and Roy Hershberger, who have homes in New Orleans and Marco Island, planned an authentic Mardi Gras carnival celebration that included music, a parade and Creole food. (Photo: Photo provided)

