03.05.19

The Marco Island Yacht Club held an authentic Mardi Gras carnival celebration, complete with music, dancing and a parade of costumed participants. 

The event was organized by Yacht Club member Kathy Hershberger, who was born and raised in New Orleans not far from the French Quarter, and her husband Roy. 

The Yacht Club was turned into a Bourbon Street carnival scene with decorations and beads everywhere the eye could see. The Happy Jazz Band led revelers as they strutted along the dance floor.

Chef Bob Aylwin served up special Louisiana cuisine such as shrimp Creole, red beans and rice, Cajun brisket and a traditional New Orleans “King Cake.”

Following dinner, the fun continued with dancing to the music of DJ Steve Reynolds.

 

