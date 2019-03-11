Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Social Scene: Marco Island Yacht Club holds Mardi Gras carnival celebration
The Marco Island Yacht Club held an authentic Mardi Gras carnival celebration, complete with music, dancing and a parade of costumed participants.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Social Scene: Marco Island Yacht Club holds Mardi Gras carnival celebration
Submitted
Published 2:03 p.m. ET March 11, 2019
03.05.19
The Marco Island Yacht Club held an authentic Mardi Gras carnival celebration, complete with music, dancing and a parade of costumed participants.
The event was organized by Yacht Club member Kathy Hershberger, who was born and raised in New Orleans not far from the French Quarter, and her husband Roy.
The Yacht Club was turned into a Bourbon Street carnival scene with decorations and beads everywhere the eye could see. The Happy Jazz Band led revelers as they strutted along the dance floor.
Chef Bob Aylwin served up special Louisiana cuisine such as shrimp Creole, red beans and rice, Cajun brisket and a traditional New Orleans “King Cake.”
Following dinner, the fun continued with dancing to the music of DJ Steve Reynolds.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/11/social-scene-miyc-holds-mardi-gras-carnival-celebration/3131401002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.