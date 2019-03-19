"Custering Bursts" by Tanya Trinkaus Glass. (Photo: Image provided)

“Clustering Bursts,” a vibrant floral still life by Tanya Trinkaus Glass of Naples, took top honors at the Southwest Florida Pastel Society’s Member Show at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Awards were announced March 12 at a public reception. Judge for the show, which features 55 paintings representing more than 30 local artists, was Andy Browne of Fort Myers.

Of Glass’s first-place painting, Browne wrote, “Beautiful expressive quality to the piece. Very vibrant, wonderful loose and abstract approach to pastel ... nice size ... sings!”

Second place went to Paula Mason of Naples for her painting “Ominous Sky.” Ruthe Sholler of Bonita Springs took third place for her abstract landscape, “As the Hurricane Blows.”

Winner of the Linda Garber Award, given for use of color, expressiveness, technical ability and uniqueness, was Letizia Morrisey-Halpin of Bonita Springs for “Wonder Garden Rooster.”

Honorable mentions went to Kathy Summer of Fort Myers Beach for “Crabby,” Marianne Crowley of Naples for “To the Beach,” Gerry Roeder of Naples for “North Lake Afterglow,” and Don Jones of Naples for “Better Hurry.”

The exhibition continues through March 26, with most works available for purchase. A portion of the purchase price benefits the Center for the Arts.

