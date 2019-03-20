Social Scene: ‘Irish for the day’
03.17.19
‘Irish for the day’
The true Irish and the "Irish for the day" celebrated in style at the Men's Club St. Patrick’s party at the Brewery. Brendan Doran (Marco Solo) provided the musical entertainment and a delicious Irish buffet was served. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.
