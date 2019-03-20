03.17.19

Irish lassies, seated, are MaryAnn Cassidy, Susanne Grossman and Ginny Jermanok; standing: Donna Reily, Cindy Crane, Maureen Welch and Susie Walsh. (Photo: Photo provided)

‘Irish for the day’

The true Irish and the "Irish for the day" celebrated in style at the Men's Club St. Patrick’s party at the Brewery. Brendan Doran (Marco Solo) provided the musical entertainment and a delicious Irish buffet was served. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

Here comes trouble! Herb Jermanok, Dave Walsh, Rob Reily and Ed Crane. (Photo: Photo provided)

Paul Holtzman abd Patricia Fiorina have never missed a St. Pat's luncheon. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/20/social-scene-irish-day/3225296002/