03.20.19

Friends roast outgoing president

Photos: Just Friends, March 2019
Enjoying the luncheon are from left, seated: Trisha Pease and Bev Novark; standing: Patty Larkin, Bonnie Bozzo and Rose Kraemer. Photo provided
Wishing each other "Happy Spring" are Carla Mickes, Ginny Jermanok, Kathy Miracco, Pat Terreri and Sharon Cook. Photo provided
Long time Just Friends are Sharon Cook, Cindy MacQuarrie, Marge Superits, Pam Cote, Bonnie Bozzo and Rachel DeHanas. Photo provided
March birthday ladies are seated: Diane Rouse and Evelyn Case; standing: Pat Terreri, Inge Hoell, Jean Davis, Sharon Cook, Doris Boston, Susanne Grossman, Rose Kraemer and Ginny Jermanok. Photo provided
Looking forward to the roast are Susie Walsh, Lynn Tuttle, Pam Molander, Lynn Hall, Linda Sobolewski and Jean Davis. Photo provided
    Just Friends enjoyed a duel celebration at their March luncheon. New officers for 2019-2020 were installed and outgoing president Rachel DeHanas was "roasted." The theme was "a week in the life of Rachel." Ten birthday ladies received roses.

     

