March birthday ladies are seated: Diane Rouse and Evelyn Case; standing: Pat Terreri, Inge Hoell, Jean Davis, Sharon Cook, Doris Boston, Susanne Grossman, Rose Kraemer and Ginny Jermanok.
Photo provided
Just Friends enjoyed a duel celebration at their March luncheon. New officers for 2019-2020 were installed and outgoing president Rachel DeHanas was "roasted." The theme was "a week in the life of Rachel." Ten birthday ladies received roses.
