03.20.19

Friends roast outgoing president

Just Friends enjoyed a duel celebration at their March luncheon. New officers for 2019-2020 were installed and outgoing president Rachel DeHanas was "roasted." The theme was "a week in the life of Rachel." Ten birthday ladies received roses.

