03.13.19

Newcomers visit with Commissioner Donna Fiala

Newcomers packed the Hideaway Beach Club Banquet Hall for their monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed several prospective members and 12 new members to the club. Following a delicious lunch, Collier County Commissioner Donna Fiala entertained the ladies by sharing her experiences in Collier County since the 1970s. She also gave insight into future plans for the community.

The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231.

For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the second Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

