03.13.19

Photos: Newcomers, March 2019
Stephanie Epply and Susan Taylor. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Newcomers welcomed 12 new members at the March luncheon. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Peggy Dahlquist, Laura Nowosielski and Ellen Demirs. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
President Donna Dubey with Cindi Kramer. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
New member Marie Thomas won a beautiful arrangement compliments of Bella Florals. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Flo Toczik won the 50-50 raffle. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Collier County Commissioner, Donna Fiala with Linda Miner. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
Ruth Johaningsmeir won the Island Tower Dentistry prize. Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle
    Newcomers visit with Commissioner Donna Fiala

    Newcomers packed the Hideaway Beach Club Banquet Hall for their monthly luncheon. The ladies welcomed several prospective members and 12 new members to the club. Following a delicious lunch, Collier County Commissioner Donna Fiala entertained the ladies by sharing her experiences in Collier County since the 1970s. She also gave insight into future plans for the community.

    The luncheon concluded with the traditional sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

    For more information about joining Newcomers of Marco Island, contact: Debbie Kelly at 732-915-6318 or Camilla Sawick at 847-302-9231.

    For more information about attending a Newcomers Luncheon, held on the second Wednesday of every month at Hideaway Beach Club, contact: Susan Wolfe at 812-499-7301.

     

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/26/social-scene-newcomers-visit-commissioner-donna-fiala/3277270002/