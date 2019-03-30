Photos: Boy Scouts, Diversity night
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

James Olsen's presentation was about Norway.
James Olsen's presentation was about Norway. Photo provided
Fullscreen
James Burns presented facts on Cuba.
James Burns presented facts on Cuba. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Grayson Jones' presentation was on Germany and Ireland.
Grayson Jones' presentation was on Germany and Ireland. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Nathan Olsen explored Ireland.
Nathan Olsen explored Ireland. Photo provided
Fullscreen
Michael Pace presented information about Italy.
Michael Pace presented information about Italy. Photo provided
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Members of Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 recently celebrated their differences at a Diversity Night at Wesley United Methodist Church. The scouts shared fun facts and foods from a country of their family’s origin. They learned that while they share interests in common, they also have diverse backgrounds.

     

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/30/boy-scout-troop-234-celebrates-diversity/3321032002/