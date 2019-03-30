Members of Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 recently celebrated their differences at a Diversity Night at Wesley United Methodist Church. The scouts shared fun facts and foods from a country of their family’s origin. They learned that while they share interests in common, they also have diverse backgrounds.

