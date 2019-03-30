Members of Marco Island Boy Scout Troop 234 recently celebrated their differences at a Diversity Night at Wesley United Methodist Church. The scouts shared fun facts and foods from a country of their family’s origin. They learned that while they share interests in common, they also have diverse backgrounds.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/30/boy-scout-troop-234-celebrates-diversity/3321032002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.