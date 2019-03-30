DAR program director, Ellen Camm, with guest speaker, Pat Rutledge, Marco Island Historical Society executive director. (Photo: Chris Curle/Special to the Eagle)

The longtime connection between Marco Island’s Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapter and the Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) was recognized at the March 21 meeting at Hideaway Beach Club.

Historical Society Executive Director Pat Rutlege brought the members up to date on the “Marco Cat,” now at the Marco Island Historical Museum.

The 6-inch statue, half feline, half human figurine, discovered in Olde Marco in 1896, is considered one of the most complete examples of pre-Columbian art in North America. Islanders worked for decades to spring the artifact from a storeroom drawer in the Smithsonian Institution.

Rutledge told the members that the artifact display has been a tremendous draw since it opened in January. She thanked the many DAR members who were founders of the MIHS in 1994 and the chapter for its ongoing support. The historical society has grown to 500 members.

The meeting also was an opportunity to honor some of Marco DAR’s veteran members for their decades of service; Barbara Messere, 40 years; Kay Ziegler, 25 years; Debra Haeussler, 20 years; Dona Zuckerman, 20 years.

DAR Regent Pat Hancock praised the women, saying, “They have all served in various capacities over the years to keep our chapter vital and active.”

Honored members of Marco’s DAR include Debra Haeussler, 20 years; Kay Ziegler, 25 years; Dona Zuckerman, 20 years; and Barbara Messere, 40 years. (Photo: Chris Curle/Special to the Eagle)

To find out more about MIHS, visit https://themihs.info/, 180 S. Heathwood Dr. Marco Island or call 239-252-1440 or 239-389-6447; email: administration@themihs.org

DAR has 180,000 members in 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.

Monthly luncheon meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Members also meet casually between meetings, just for friendship and fun. Potential members and visitors from other chapters are welcome. Contact Pat Hancock pathancock21@yahoo.com, 319-530-5006.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/30/marcos-dar-applauds-historical-society-honors-members/3321430002/