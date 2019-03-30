The Italian American Society of Marco Island held their annual Dale Johnson Memorial Bocce Picnic at Mackle Park with 125 members and guests enjoying a great barbecue of chicken, sausage and peppers, hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, assorted desserts and music with DJ Steve Reynolds. The picnic signals the end of the Monday afternoon league for the season with medals given to the three best players. This year the winners were Gary Bourassa, Peter Pareene and John Martini.
