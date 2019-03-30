Social Scene: Marco Bay Yacht Club welcomes new members
Members were welcomed with a champagne flutes and flowers; Club Commodore Sally Orth introduced each couple, who then spoke briefly about their coming to Marco Island and why they joined MBYC. Marco Bay's tag line is "Have Fun the Marco Bay Way" since their focus is on a combination of boating events for both large and smaller boats, including monthly cruises around and across the State of Florida, events for 'day boats' as well as numerous social events. Information: marcobayyachtclub.com.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/03/30/social-scene-marco-bay-yacht-club-welcomes-new-members/3321233002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.