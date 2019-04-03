Photos: Point & Shoot, March 2019
Jim Matiya writes, “the butterflies love this button bush flower.”
Photo by Jim Matiya
Steve Rimar writes, "this is a Cuban tree frog taken in Estero at our residence."
Photo by Steve Rimar
Larry Fannon submitted this photo.
Photo by Larry Fannon
Sarah Miller is a student at Estero High School.
Photo by Sarah Miller
Annette Mazzeo-Eskin writes that this photo was “taken this year at the parade on Fort Myers Beach.”
Photo by Annette Mazzeo-Eskin
Donna Chesney submitted this photo of a ruby-throated hummingbird.
Photo by Donna Chesney
Maya Campanella is a student at Estero High School.
Photo by Maya Campanella
Maryle Barbé of Bonita Springs submitted this photo.
Photo by Maryle Barbé
Donna Hausler writes, "Cuban Lizard enjoying an enviable lunch" taken in North Naples.
Photo by Donna Hausler
Ashley Stockinger is a student at Estero High School.
Photo by Ashley Stockinger
    Point and Shoot is a monthly photo challenge where readers show off their photography skills.

    March submissions fall under the theme of “Green With Envy.”

    Congratulations to everyone who submitted; those that earned a place in print and/or online; and thank you to everyone who participated. Keep up the great work!

    Ready to submit your photo for the next challenge? Here comes the rain again. This month’s theme is  “April Showers.” But you don’t have to be literal. As always, we encourage you to think outside the box. Photos are due the last Monday of the month and will be printed the following month.

    Point & Shoot theme tracker

    • January / New Beginnings
    • February / Loving Life
    • March / Green With Envy
    • April / April Showers
    • May / Black & White All Over
    • June / Street Photography
    • July / Fun In The Sun
    • August / Back To School
    • September / Only Natural
    • October / Beautiful Blur
    • November / Let’s Eat
    • December / Family
