04.02.19

The Calusa Garden Club members met for a luncheon and installation of new officers for their last meeting of the 2018-2019 year, at which the club’s newly elected officers were installed.

The already beautiful Marco Island Yacht Club tables were enhanced by centerpieces of hydrangeas, other flowers and miniature pineapples made by Garden Club members.

Katie Vance of Floromancy Designs was the speaker for the event. Vance demonstrated making a floral “fascinator” or headpiece from live plant material. As she worked, Vance described the materials she used and gave the members tips on technique for making their own versions of fascinators, headbands and headpieces. She also brought several of her beautiful headpieces made from permanent faux flowers and greens so the members could be inspired by her artistry.

The new officers for Calusa Garden Club for 2019-2021 are Sara Wolf, president; Susan LaGrotta, first vice-president and program chair; Susan Neustadt, second vice-president and membership chair; Vivian Patterson, treasurer; Jane Gregory, assistant treasurer; Rhea Brekke, recording secretary and Cristina Leske, corresponding secretary.

One of the Club’s past presidents, Opi DeFalco, presented the oath of office to the new officers as she gave a whimsical presentation comparing the duties of each office to chocolate bars while giving each officer the chocolate bar relating to her position.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing five months or more in Collier County.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/04/09/social-scene-calusa-garden-club-installs-new-officers/3412193002/