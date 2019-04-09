The Art Center on Winterberry Drive hosted the 6th Annual “Cars as Art” event featuring pre-1978 unmodified antique and classic automobiles. (Photo: Photo provided)

04.05.19

The Art Center’s eclectic and informal setting on Winterberry Drive hosted the 6th Annual “Cars as Art” event featuring pre-1978 unmodified antique and classic automobiles.

Each of the cars was judged by qualified art professionals. Recognized local artist and current treasurer of the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts Carolyn Burger employed her visual acuity for color and inherent beauty to assign a winner. Jim Swanker, set designer and builder for Marco Players Theater, used his experience in style and engineering to help judge.

Under blue skies, hundreds of people attended the event and the 69 automobiles on display were spread across the parking lot and the lawn. Ample room was given to the Art Center’s Burrowing Owl nests of Art and Teenie as they get ready to become parents.

People’s Choice #1 went to a 1954 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith owned by Sal Campo.

People’s Choice #2 went to a 1967 Volkswagen Type II owned by George Connell.

People’s Choice #3 was Bernd Koerner’s 1947 Dodge Power Wagon.

