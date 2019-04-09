04.06.19

The Marco Island Yacht Club staged its ''Got Talent" event on Saturday night to a large audience. After a beautiful dining experience on the lanai, the members entered the 'theater' complete with professional lighting, and sound.

There was applause and standing ovations for fellow club members who performed song, dance, musical acts and even a comedian. Under the direction of the Talent Show Committee comprised of M.A. Harlacker, Maureen Haworth, Alice and Tom Jobe, Carol Comeaux, Trevor Haworth, Alan Sandlin and Angela and Jon Holt, the members honed their acts at multiple rehearsals.

The former MIYC Commodores under inspection by the first club Commodore Don Mills opened the show with a routine set to "The Way You Do the Things You Do". The Commodores included 2019 Commodore Jeff Comeaux and past Commodores Bob Winterhalter, Lois Dixon, Jim Marr, M.A. Harlacker, Frank Rinker, and Dean Heard. This was followed by Owen O'Shaughnessy who sang a Marco Island song and played guitar brilliantly. Captain Pete Frazier then taught the art of Nautical Knots.

Next came Tom Morrison who had the crowd clapping with a guitar and vocal rendition of Del Shannon's 'Runaway' . Mike Hannafan played cornet and swept us back to “Radio Days" with Moonlight Serenade while Alan and Linda Sandlin did a romantic dance. Bernie Sergesketter kept the crowd in 'stitches' with his comedy act. Maureen Haworth awed as she danced, sang and acted to a rendition of “My Fair Lady's” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly.”

Next, the MIYC Chef Robert Aylwin, a multi-talented performer strummed his guitar and sang an original song about 'enjoying life'. Then Rear Commodore Geoffrey Walker sang a song to his wife Cinda, "Your Just Too Good To Be True". Alan Sandlin, a Marco performer from way back, sang a Marco song written in the 90s. The closing number was a rendition of ''My Way" by Dick Pantano and the My Wayzzz comprised of Jon Holt, Bob Aber, Harvey Cohen and Don Deganutti. After the men sang their hearts out about doing life their way, the wives popped up on stage and reminded them that "They Did It Their Way."

The audience gave a standing "O" for a show that captured the fun, versatility and good sportsmanship of the Marco Island Yacht Club.

