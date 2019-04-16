The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island held its 11th Annual Spirit of Marco Island awards dinner on Sunday, April 7, at Bistro Soleil Restaurant.

Honorees included Paul Tateo, the Joy of Giving Organization, Jim Richards and Joe Swaja.

The gala raised $87,000 in total; $27,000 was raised through sponsorships and a silent auction generously provided for by Rotarians and local businesses. This money is dedicated for local students, schools and local charitable causes. In addition, a cash appeal toward the Mission of Freeing the World of Clubfoot raised $30,000 directly from the attendees which will be matched in grant money from the Clubfoot Rotary Action Group in Iowa for a total of $60,000.

The Spirit of Marco Island awards are presented each year to individuals, businesses and organizations that are civically involved through their contribution of time, talent and financial support of community causes. The Spirit Award recipients were nominated by residents and other civic organizations and were ultimately selected by a committee of Rotary Club of Marco Island members.

Each of the four honorees were presented with their official award by President Pat Rutledge, in front of a crowd of nearly 180 persons that included local dignitaries, family, friends and business leaders all of whom enjoyed a plated dinner, cash bar, and silent auction.

The Noontime Rotary Club of Marco Island is a community and international service organization that takes great pride in acknowledging this year’s honorees for their incredible contributions to our island paradise.

Members meet each Thursday for their luncheon meetings at DaVinci’s restaurant at noon. Anyone interested in joining or more information may contact Al Diaz at 239-438-5285 or by email at manager@royalmarcoway.com.

