04.10.19

At their April luncheon meeting members of Just Friends enjoyed an interesting and informative presentation by Martin Becker, who is a Mayo Clinic and natural board health and wellness coach. He discussed finding a balance in developing behaviors and strategies for creating lasting changes in nutrition, physical activity, and emotional wellness. Five birthday ladies received roses.

