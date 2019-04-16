At their April luncheon meeting members of Just Friends enjoyed an interesting and informative presentation by Martin Becker, who is a Mayo Clinic and natural board health and wellness coach. He discussed finding a balance in developing behaviors and strategies for creating lasting changes in nutrition, physical activity, and emotional wellness. Five birthday ladies received roses.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/04/16/social-scene-just-friends-talk-wellness/3486390002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.