Photos: Just Friends, April 2019
Ready for liquid refreshment are Pam Shudes, JoAnn Brandau, Bobbie Ordejia, Cathy Mendygraw, MaryAnn Cassidy and Patty Larkin. Photo provided
Jan Minuitti, Virginia Vacio, Linda Turner, Judy Stavola, Patti Fuenffinger, Margaret Moores and Nancy Rosenthahl. Photo provided
Enjoying the luncheon are, standing: Lynn Tuttle, Pam Callinan and Diane Rowse; seated: Michelle Sheehan, Kathy Miracco and Ginny Milillo. Photo provided
Enjoying the speaker are Jo Burns, Diane Zinkevicz, Pat Schimek, Sue Winje, Chris Cody and Pat Hagedorn. Photo provided
Being greeted at the door are MaryAnn Cassidy, Cathy Levert, Janet Dickens, Jean Davis and Billie Maine. Photo provided
Enjoying each other's company are; standing: Darol Traeger, Cathy Naismith and Dorothy Flynn; seated: Eleanor Carricato and Inge Hoell. Photo provided
April birthday ladies are Virginia Vacio, Dorothy Flynn, Jo Burns, Lynn Tittle, Sue Winje Photo provided
Happy Easter! Standing: Eileen Carlsen, Lynn Hall, Pam Callinan, Susie Walsh, Audrey Calzone and Cindy Crane; seated: Pam Molander and Polly Lally. Photo provided
Selling and buying 50/50 tickets are Margaret Moores, Ruth Lee DeVaughn, Lynn Hall, Bobbie Ordejia and Eileen Carlsen. Photo provided
    04.10.19

    At their April luncheon meeting members of Just Friends enjoyed an interesting and informative presentation by Martin Becker, who is a Mayo Clinic and natural board health and wellness coach. He discussed finding a balance in developing behaviors and strategies for creating lasting changes in nutrition, physical activity, and emotional wellness. Five birthday ladies received roses.

     

     

     

