04.10.19

Newcomers held a special luncheon honoring their club’s traditions, their members’ contributions, and the spirit of friendship that serves as their foundation.

The packed agenda included an afternoon of hellos and goodbyes. Nine past presidents (Bonnie Bozzo, Gayle Thawley, Rachel DeHanas, Litha Berger, Sharon Cook, Helen McCullough, Jackie Childress, Jodi Pree and Jaye Spencer) were in attendance. They were welcomed and honored for their service to the club.

Newcomers also welcomed seven new members while saying goodbye to the 2019 Spin Off Class which included 26 ladies in all (16 were in attendance). After five brief years, all Newcomers must spin off. Past President Sharon Cook extended an invitation to each of the spin offs to join Just Friends, a group where they can reconnect with past Newcomers and be lifelong members.

Outgoing President Donna Dubey gave her farewell remarks. Helen McCullough and Jaye Spencer, past presidents and mentors to the incoming president Anna Hutchings, performed the ceremony of the Installation of executive officers.

The luncheon concluded with the ever-popular sponsors’ prizes and 50/50 raffle.

Incoming President Anna Hutchings addressed the packed Banquet Hall for the first time with closing remarks.

“Together, we can assure ‘Friends today, friends for life.’ An article from the 1980s by the founder of Newcomers stated: Just more than a decade ago, Newcomers was founded you know. And through the years that we have known, Newcomers Club has grown and grown. Events were planned and goals were set. Each one with great success was met. May this new decade hold in store, greater things for us by the score. And 49 years later, this still holds true,” remarks Anna Hutchings.

For more information about joining Newcomers or attending a Newcomers Luncheon, contact: marcomembership@gmail.com.

