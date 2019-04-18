Photos: Artini, 2019
Sasha Singh paints live during the event.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Chef Daniela Craciun shows off her wares, including an eggplant spread.
Lance Shearer/SCorrespondent
Alexis Lessardo of the Marco Island Candle Co. has Wendy Schumann sample a candle fragrance as Bruce Graev observes.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Shrimp and scallop ceviche by Sage Events catering served in martini glasses.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Painter Vera Ripley with a canvas created for Artini.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Hyla Crane, from left, Christina Shutter, and Rosemary Wick of the art center.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Suzanne Iordanou sips a pomegranate martini.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Matty Jollie entertains with his song stylings.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Artini mixologist Ashley Fanslau offers a pomegranate agave martini.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Wednesday evening, the Marco Island Center for the Arts held their second Artini fundraiser at their gallery on Winterberry Drive, hosting guests for tidbits of food in martini glasses prepared by area caterers and additional activities.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Attendees cheer the announcements by Christina Shutter.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Steve and Sally Bataran pose in the Dibox photo booth.
Lance Shearer/Correspondent
    You can’t spell “party” without “art.”

    There was a lot going on Wednesday evening at the Marco Island Center for the Arts. The center hosted the second outing of ‘Artini,’ their sort of alcohol-inspired fundraiser, an “off the wall” event in the sense that the paintings that were on the wall were broadly ignored during the festivities.

    More: Marco Island Center for the Arts announces 'Adult Student Show' winners

    There were paintings, being created live during the affair by artists Sasha Singh and Olga Tkachyk, and on of a mouse with a martini glass painted for the occasion. There was live candle making, candles in martini glasses, by Alexis Lessard of Marco Island Candle Company, in a variety of scents and colors.

    Martini glasses were also much in evidence at the tables set up in the main gallery, but unlike last year’s inaugural Artini, in which local notables poured variations on the martini in a competition for donations, the miniature plastic martini glasses Wednesday held bites of food items prepared by six area caterers. The hors d’oeuvres included coctel de camarones, a Latin-inspired take on shrimp cocktail by Rock Lobster Chefs, a Romanian eggplant spread with micro-grains, tomatoes and tortilla chips by chef Daniela Craciun, and shrimp and scallop ceviche by Sage Events Catering.

    There were liquid martinis in evidence at the bar, in the sense that a martini is any drink someone wants to serve, as long it sits in the iconic glass, and the pomegranate agave martini with mint and vodka, and the cucumber fizz refresher made with basil, simple syrup, limeade and gin bore little resemblance to anything James Bond would have shaken, or even stirred.

    Not as though anyone minded. The approximately 125 revelers who attended the event also had wine as a drink choice, and were in a festive mood, listening to the song stylings of vocalist Matty Jollie, or having campy portraits shot in the Dibox Events photo booth.

    Center for the Arts executive director Hyla Crane deflected credit for the high-energy event to administrative coordinator Christina Shutter, “our youngest staff member,” whom Crane said had taken the event, run with it, and given it a “youthful infusion.”

    “This is my baby,” said Shutter. “The idea is to showcase all kinds of art. Art is not just paint on canvas. These food masterpieces are just as much art as the paintings on the walls.”

    The paintings on the walls were the center’s adult student show, shortly to be replaced for a week by works created by area high school art students, and paintings inspired by the Apollo moon landing, soon to have its 50th anniversary.

    “This is a party about people having fun,” said Crane, a “friend-raiser as much as a fundraiser.” She said the center will host Artini again next year, along with their October golf event and February gala, but “we’ll keep it fun. You never know what it might be.”

    More: From MIFA to MICA: Sarazen sculpture donors honored

    For more information and upcoming events, call the Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, at 239-394-4221 or visit the Center’s website: www.marcoislandart.org.

     

     

