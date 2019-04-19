LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

04.17.19

Photos: Sports Fishing Club, April 2019
Members and guests selecting from the pizza and subs station.
Jim and Rose Picone, Gert and Ray James look very relaxed.
Bonnie Watson, Dave and Becca Scarborough, John Watson and John Superits who just returned from a trip to Italy.
Sandi Friend, Ann Marchetti, Keith Wohltman, Ed Crane, Carol Schwalje, Dave Walsh and Rita Coyne quench their thirsts.
Enjoying girlfriend time are, seated: Gloria Robertson, Betsy Wohltman and Patty Arcidiacono; standing: Carol Schwalje, Debbie Rago, Ann Marchetti, Bobbie Oedejia, Susie Walsh, Joanie Brannick and Dottie Daniels.
Mary Moyer, Susie Walsh, Bobbie Ordejia and Anna Hutchings enjoy being Italian for the day.
Toasting a successful picnic are Vic Ordejia, Jay Terzis, Dave Walsh and Bob Bixler.
    Members of Marco Sports Fishing Club ate like kings at their recent picnic at Sarazen Park. This month's theme was Italian with assorted favorites at serving stations around the park. The choices included lasagna, baked pasta, garlic bread, salad, pizza, subs, calzones and strombolli. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

     

