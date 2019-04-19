04.17.19

Members of Marco Sports Fishing Club ate like kings at their recent picnic at Sarazen Park. This month's theme was Italian with assorted favorites at serving stations around the park. The choices included lasagna, baked pasta, garlic bread, salad, pizza, subs, calzones and strombolli. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

