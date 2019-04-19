Members of Marco Sports Fishing Club ate like kings at their recent picnic at Sarazen Park. This month's theme was Italian with assorted favorites at serving stations around the park. The choices included lasagna, baked pasta, garlic bread, salad, pizza, subs, calzones and strombolli. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/04/19/social-scene-sports-fishing-club-has-italian-park/3522638002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.