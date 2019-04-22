The AAUW held their spring luncheon at Bistro Soleil. At the event, the ladies awarded scholarship money to eight deserving Marco Island women. Martha Yates scholarship recipients for 2019 include Laura Raymond, Catherine Gorman, Rosemarie Fusco, Andrea Leiner, Stephanie Pepper, Maya Roux, and Lexi Rose Lundquist. Lely High School Senior, Josephine Torres, was awarded the 2019 High School Scholarship.
“Ladies, it is because of your hard work and generosity that we continue to exceed our fundraising goals at our ‘Time, Talent, and Treasure Auction.’ This year, we were able to award seven women and one high schooler with scholarships,” explained Director of Development Lynn Tuttle.
The AAUW also installed two executive officers, Dolores Burton (in attendance) as director of programs and Durell Buzzini as director of finance, for 2019-2020.
For more information about applying to the Martha Yates Scholarship or the American Association of University Women (AAUW), go to marcoisland-fl.aauw.net.
