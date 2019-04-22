AAUW scholarship recipients, from left, Laura Raymond, Stephanie Pepper, Andrea Leiner, Josephine Torres, Catherine Gorman and Rosemarie Fusco. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

04.15.19

The AAUW held their spring luncheon at Bistro Soleil. At the event, the ladies awarded scholarship money to eight deserving Marco Island women. Martha Yates scholarship recipients for 2019 include Laura Raymond, Catherine Gorman, Rosemarie Fusco, Andrea Leiner, Stephanie Pepper, Maya Roux, and Lexi Rose Lundquist. Lely High School Senior, Josephine Torres, was awarded the 2019 High School Scholarship.

AAUW-Marco Island Branch 2019-2020 board of directors, from left, Josette Bonewitz (secretary), Lynn Tuttle (director for development), Jacky Childress (director for communication), Diane Wetjen (president), Linda Corea and Susan Pullman (directors of membership), Dolores Burton (director for programs). (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

“Ladies, it is because of your hard work and generosity that we continue to exceed our fundraising goals at our ‘Time, Talent, and Treasure Auction.’ This year, we were able to award seven women and one high schooler with scholarships,” explained Director of Development Lynn Tuttle.

AAUW scholarship committee, from left, Jo-Ann Ferrigno, Lynn Tuttle and Colleen Moser. (Photo: Jodi Pree/Special to the Eagle)

The AAUW also installed two executive officers, Dolores Burton (in attendance) as director of programs and Durell Buzzini as director of finance, for 2019-2020.

For more information about applying to the Martha Yates Scholarship or the American Association of University Women (AAUW), go to marcoisland-fl.aauw.net.

