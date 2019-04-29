Taste of Marco, 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dancers move to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Dancers move to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Chef Conrad Nieberding of 10K Alley is flanked by helpers at their waterfront booth. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Chef Conrad Nieberding of 10K Alley is flanked by helpers at their waterfront booth. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Taylor Goldsmith of CJ's offers up house-made blue chees chips. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Taylor Goldsmith of CJ's offers up house-made blue chees chips. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Allyson Richards poses with event judges Sisters Pat Roche, Katie Flanagan, and Christine Chong. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Allyson Richards poses with event judges Sisters Pat Roche, Katie Flanagan, and Christine Chong. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Taylor Goldsmith of CJ's offers up house-made blue chees chips. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Taylor Goldsmith of CJ's offers up house-made blue chees chips. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The crowd grooves to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
The crowd grooves to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Gigi Lancaster records the event. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Gigi Lancaster records the event. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Nancy Young of Crabby Lady serves up crab bisque. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Nancy Young of Crabby Lady serves up crab bisque. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Tim Conway of the Italian Deli serves Italian meatballs. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Tim Conway of the Italian Deli serves Italian meatballs. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Suellen Langlois spins the Y's prize wheel. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Suellen Langlois spins the Y's prize wheel. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Michelbob's won the People's Choice award. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Michelbob's won the People's Choice award. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
10K Alley at the Marriott featured Nashville hot Brussels sprouts. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
10K Alley at the Marriott featured Nashville hot Brussels sprouts. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Basil Wittbrodt enjoys crab bisque. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Basil Wittbrodt enjoys crab bisque. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Sister Christine Chong takes her judging seriously. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Sister Christine Chong takes her judging seriously. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Tami Kelley of Island Country Club, winners for best decoration. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Tami Kelley of Island Country Club, winners for best decoration. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
MIke Krech loved the jambalaya from Island Country Club. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
MIke Krech loved the jambalaya from Island Country Club. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
The crowd grooves to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
The crowd grooves to the sounds of the Ben Allen Band. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen
Event judges Sisters Pat Roche, right, Katie Flanagan, left, and Christine Chong try the dishes. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA.
Event judges Sisters Pat Roche, right, Katie Flanagan, left, and Christine Chong try the dishes. The 29th annual Taste of Marco was held at the Esplanade Sunday afternoon, with hundreds trying samples from 14 local eateries to benefit programs of the YMCA. Lance Shearer/Correspondent
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Give people a “taste” and they’ll come back for more.

    With that thought in mind, holding the Taste of Marco at the end of the tourist season makes a lot of sense. Sunday saw the 29th Annual Taste of Marco return to the courtyard at the Esplanade, with 14 different eateries providing samples of some of their menu items to hundreds of attendees.

    Local restaurants, which have been jammed with seasonal residents for several months, are now staring into the long hot summer, and are happy to remind year-round Islanders they can now get a table. Of course, for some at the Taste, the afternoon was more about a party, enjoying the music of the Ben Allen Band and a beer from the truck parked out front, or a cocktail from CJ’s open-air bar. They could not only drink wine, they could win bottles in the silent auction, along with a 50/50 raffle, posing in the photo booth, or spinning the YMCA’s prize wheel.

    The Greater Marco Family YMCA is the charitable organization that diners were supporting, helping underprivileged kids attend the Y’s camp and educational programs, said Y executive director Cindy Love.

    “This is a fantastic community event. The funds we raise will let children who couldn’t affort it come to our youth development programs.” The Y expected to net approximately $20- to $25,000 from the day, she said. Membership Director Deborah Passero sat at a table, detailing all the services the YMCA offers.

    Next door to her, a series of boxes for each restaurant gave Taste-goers the chance to vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice award, which went to Michelbob’s. ZaZa’s Mexican Grill won best overall, and the Island Country Club booth took prizes for both most creative presentation and best decorated booth.

    Verdi’s won for “best bite,” and also took the Judges’ Choice award. Those judges were three nuns of the Salesian Sisters from St. John Neumann High School in Naples. Co-organizer Allyson Richards said she heard one year the judging was “rigged,” and wanted to bring in judges whose integrity was beyond question.

    “The sisters can’t be rigged,” she said. The sisters had a tough job, sampling each dish from all 14 entrants, but they attacked the task seriously, taking notes on each item as Richards and Tiffany Homuth delivered tray after tray of foods to them in a screened off section of CJ’s. Restaurants participating included CJ’s on the Bay, Coldstone Creamery, Crabby Lady, Island Country Club, Italian Deli, JW Marriott, 10K Alley, Mango’s Dockside Bistro, Marco Island Yacht Club, Michelbob’s Ribs and Steak, Pincher’s Crab Shack, Subway on North Collier, Verdi’s Bistro, and ZaZa’s Kitchen.

    People made the rounds of all of them, sampling like a hummingbird flitting from flower to flower, pausing for a beverage, sitting the shade or dancing in the sun as Ben Allen and crew played tunes such as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

    Volunteers made the event possible, from the happy guys staffing the beer truck with its truck-mounted taps, to ticket takers, raffle salespeople including perennial volunteer Susie Walsh, horticulturalists giving out advice at the Calusa Garden Club booth, and Marco Island Academy Key Club members such as Grace Fields, 16, who took on the unglamorous task of emptying an endless series of trash containers.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/04/29/taste-marco-islanders-flock-esplanade-end-season-party/3615044002/