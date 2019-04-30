04.25.19

Jay Terzis, Dave Walsh, Barry French, Nick Rago talk about high school days. (Photo: Photo provided)

The Marco Island Brewery was rockin' when members and friends of the Marco Men's Club returned to the ‘50s for a rock and roll party. Steve Reynolds played the tunes and the dance floor was hopping all evening. Prizes were given in various categories; hula hoop contest, Flo Toczik; twist contest, Pat and Clint Bunke; jitterbug contest, Debbie & Nick Rago; best costume couple, Dave and Susie Walsh. Jerry Defibaugh, Frank Romano and Dave Walsh were chairmen of the event.

Judy and Barry French, Debbie & Nick Rago, Kathleen Reynolds, Jay Terzis and Jane DeMado are ready for a fun evening. (Photo: Photo provided)

Ready for fun are Kathleen Reynolds, Hildie Kyes, Billie Maine, Pam Cote, Pat Matthews and Pat Hagedorn. (Photo: Photo provided)

Marge Superits, Jean Davis, Susanne Grossman, Betsy Zinner, Laverne Leahy, Susie Walsh and MaryAnn Cassidy are ready to rock. (Photo: Photo provided)

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/04/30/social-scene-mens-club-rock-party/3626970002/