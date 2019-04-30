LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

04.25.19

The Marco Island Brewery was rockin' when members and friends of the Marco Men's Club returned to the ‘50s for a rock and roll party. Steve Reynolds played the tunes and the dance floor was hopping all evening. Prizes were given in various categories; hula hoop contest, Flo Toczik; twist contest, Pat and Clint Bunke; jitterbug contest, Debbie & Nick Rago; best costume couple, Dave and Susie Walsh. Jerry Defibaugh, Frank Romano and Dave Walsh were chairmen of the event.

 

 

