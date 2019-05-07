LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

05.04.19

Photos: MIYC Derby Day, 2019
Winners of the Marco Island Yacht Club best derby attire contest, from left, Pat McNally, Pat Marsh, Scott Kiley, Jim and Kerry Heckenlaible, Lauri Kelanges, Barbara Gambrill and Irina Ammerman.
Everyone dressed for the “Hats and Horses” Derby event at the Yacht Club, including member Janie Curtis, right, with her son John and family.
Yacht Club members Scott and Jill Kiley enjoyed the fun at the party. Scott dressed as a jockey and won a trophy.
Gillian Hamer, left, presents a trophy to Irina Ammerman.
    The Marco Island Yacht Club held its 4th Annual Hats and Horses Kentucky Derby. 

    “More than 150 participants enjoyed Derby day mint juleps and hors d’oeuvres as they handicapped the race and cheered on their favorites,” said Angela Holt, chair of member events.

    Everyone wore their best Derby Attire and trophies and prizes went to Jim and Kerry Heckenlaible, best couples’ attire; Scott Kiley, best Individual’s attire; Barbara Gambrill, most elegant attire; Lauri Kelanges, most humorous hat; Irina Ammerman, most creative lady’s hat; Pat McNally, most creative gentleman’s hat; and Pat Marsh, best guest hat.

    Following the race, everyone enjoyed an old Kentucky home dinner buffet topped off with a slice of chocolate bourbon pecan pie. 

     

