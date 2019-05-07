Social Scene: Rhode Island Club dinner farewell
04.29.19
Members of the Rhode Island Club met at Paradise Found in Goodland for a farewell dinner to wish those who were going north a fond farewell. It was good food, good friends and another good time.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/07/social-scene-rhode-island-club-dinner-farewell/1129287001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.