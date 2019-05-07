LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

04.29.19

Members of the Rhode Island Club met at Paradise Found in Goodland for a farewell dinner to wish those who were going north a fond farewell. It was good food, good friends and another good time.

 

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/07/social-scene-rhode-island-club-dinner-farewell/1129287001/