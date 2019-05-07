Since the Marco Sports Fishing Club held their monthly picnic on Wednesday, May 1, they celebrated Uno de Mayo, not Cinco de Mayo! A Mexican buffet of beans and rice, beef and chicken tortillas with peppers and onions, plus salsa, sour cream and cheese was served. Dottie Daniels baked a special Mexican dessert, sopapillas, for the members to enjoy. Dave an Susie Walsh hosted.
Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/07/social-scene-uno-de-mayo-picnic/1130717001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.