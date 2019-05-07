LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

05.01.19

Since the Marco Sports Fishing Club held their monthly picnic on Wednesday, May 1, they celebrated Uno de Mayo, not Cinco de Mayo!  A Mexican buffet of beans and rice, beef and chicken tortillas with peppers and onions, plus salsa, sour cream and cheese was served. Dottie Daniels baked a special Mexican dessert, sopapillas, for the members to enjoy. Dave an Susie Walsh hosted.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/life/2019/05/07/social-scene-uno-de-mayo-picnic/1130717001/