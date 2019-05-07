05.01.19

Smiling senoritas, seated: Margie Milici, Linda Keyes, Bobbie Ordejia, Pat Arcidiacono and Barb Markel; Standing: JoAnn Vesely, Barb Halderman, Rose Kraemer, Dottie Daniels, Betsy Wohltman, Susie Walsh and Virginia Bingle. (Photo: Photo provided)

Since the Marco Sports Fishing Club held their monthly picnic on Wednesday, May 1, they celebrated Uno de Mayo, not Cinco de Mayo! A Mexican buffet of beans and rice, beef and chicken tortillas with peppers and onions, plus salsa, sour cream and cheese was served. Dottie Daniels baked a special Mexican dessert, sopapillas, for the members to enjoy. Dave an Susie Walsh hosted.

Looking forward to the Mexican buffet are, seated: Ralph Crowell and John Baker; standing: Vic Ordejia, Ron Linn, Pete Arcidiacono, Ed Vesely, Jim Mueller and Phil Madonia. (Photo: Photo provided)

Enjoying the sopapillas baked by Dottie Daniels are Pat Arcidiacono, Bobbie Ordejia, Dave Walsh, Keith Wohltman, Dottie Daniels and Barb Markel. (Photo: Photo provided)

